Travis Kelce Weighs In On Bill Belichick Dating A 23-Year-Old

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 24: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before kickoff against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce is in a high-profile relationship of his own.

Travis Kelce is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL. Overall, he has seen a lot during his time in the league. For instance, he has played quite a few games against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Patriots are no joke, and while the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls, the Patriots did stand in their way for a while. Now, Bill Belichick is out of the league, although he is making headlines thanks to his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

Typically, Belichick dating someone new wouldn't be news. However, it is the age of the girl he is dating that has ultimately made the headlines. Hudson is 23 years old and based on new reports, she is already living with Belichick. It is quite odd, and many have been weighing in on the 72-year-old's exploits. Below, Travis Kelce spoke on the news with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast. Overall, it elicited a brief response from Travis, who simply said “He’s killing it.”

Travis Kelce Gives His Opinion

At this stage, Travis is just as famous for his dating exploits. Everyone knows he is currently with Taylor Swift. In fact, last season, the NFL would not let fans forget that Kelce and Taylor were an item. However, as it pertains to Belichick and Hudson, we doubt the NFL will be looking to promote that in any way shape or form.

Let us know what you think about the reaction from Travis Kelce, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that it is weird for Bill Belichick to be engaging in this kind of relationship? How do you feel about the recent relationship between Travis and Taylor Swift? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite athletes.

