Bill Belichick And His 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Already Have A Surprising Living Situation

Jordon Hudson is a name you will be hearing a lot more of.

Bill Belichick went viral a couple of weeks ago thanks to the revelation that he is dating a 24-year-old cheerleader by the name of Jordon Hudson. Overall, the two met on a flight and stayed in touch with one another. This subsequently sparked a months-long relationship that is still ongoing. Some have expressed just how bizarre this is given the fact that Belichick is 72 years old. However, all reports suggest that the couple is happy and that their inner circle is fully aware of it.

According to TMZ, Belichick and Hudson have already taken a massive step in their relationship. As the publication revealed, the two are already living together. In fact, this has actually been the case for months. Typically, it takes a few years before you move in with a significant other. Although when it comes to Belichick and Hudson, they aren't doing things like most couples.

Read More: Rob Gronkowski Backs Bill Belichick Amid Falcons Rumors

Bill Belichick Is Enjoying The Time Off

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 17: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots look on prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The report also goes on to state that the two are pretty much inseparable. They do everything together and have even gone on a vacation to Croatia. Needless to say, it has been an interesting rollercoaster for the couple. Despite this love for one another, we're sure many will continue to find this odd given the 48-year age gap.