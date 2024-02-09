Falcons Owner Praises Bill Belichick, Dismisses Rumors On Why He Didn't Become Head Coach

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has praised Bill Belichick while dismissing rumors that Belichick had asked for overreaching control of players and personnel during his interviews for the team's head coaching vacancy. "I do want to make it 1,000 percent clear, want to go to 2,000 percent or 100,000, whatever percent you want to use. Bill Belichick never asked for, in our discussion, full control of the personnel or the building or anything of that nature. He was very inclusive, very collaborative. He met Terry Fontenot, checked out our people doing his own references, sent me a private text, which I eventually shared with Terry that he'd be happy working with him," Blank said.

Belichick met with Falcons leadership twice before the team chose then-Rams DC Raheem Morris as their next head coach. Morris had previously spent six seasons in Atlanta in a variety of roles, including as interim head coach for the final 11 games of the 2020 season. While he was interviewed for the head coaching role then, the team went with Arthur Smith and Morris joined the Rams. Morris also has previous head coaching experience from a two-year stint in Tampa Bay.

Jerry Jones Would Work With Bill Belichick

There are few owners around the league who would have a bad thing to say about Belichick. Comments made by Jerry Jones in recent weeks might indicate that his future plans for the Cowboys may include Bill Belichick. "I know him personally and I like him. There's no doubt in my mind we could work together. None," Jones told Yahoo of his relationship with Belichick. While the Cowboys retained Mike McCarthy for the 2024 season, reports indicate that McCarthy will coach on an expiring contract. This is a common tactic used by Jones, making his coaches earn an extension from a do-or-die year.

McCarthy has coached the Cowboys to a trio of 12-5 seasons but just one playoff win in that same span. In his announcement stating his intent to keep McCarthy on through the end of his contract, Jones cited the former Packers coach's history of success. However, could Jones' latest comments mean that he is already looking toward the future?

