Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Bill Belichick After Coach's Firing

Tom Brady took to social media to pay tribute to Bill Belichick after it was announced that Belichick had left the New Patriots. "I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL. He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. He worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport," Brady's Instagram post began.

Furthermore, he talked about the personal impact Belichick's coaching had on his career. "And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization. To never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB. I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next," Brady continued.

Bill Belichick Fired

Bill Belichick was announced to be leaving his position as head coach of the New England Patriots after 24 seasons earlier today. The news, first reported by ESPN, finally answers one of the biggest coaching uncertainties of the NFL offseason. According to insiders with knowledge of the situation, the decision was mutual and amicable. Belichick had one year left on his contract and was allowed to leave the Patriots freely without seeking compensation. Additionally, the veteran coach is expected to draw some interest from some of the other seven teams with head coaching vacancies.

As for New England, their next head coach is likely to be an internal hire. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, previously identified by owner Robert Kraft as a potential head coach in the making, is expected to be the frontrunner for the now-vacant position. Furthermore, the team will have a lot of decisions to make, such as their quarterback going forward. The team holds the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft. Furthermore, they are projected to take 2023 Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

