Falcons Interview Jim Harbaugh And Bill Belichick

The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed two of the biggest names on the head coaching market - Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick. Harbaugh, currently head coach at the University of Michigan, is widely expected to make the jump back to the NFL after winning a National Championship with the Wolverines. He has already been interviewed by the Chargers and is expected to meet with a few more teams. Previously, Harbaugh coached the Niners for four seasons, reaching the NFC Championship game three times and losing a Super Bowl to his brother. However, he was ousted after an 8-8 season.

Meanwhile, Belichick is on the market after parting ways with the Patriots last week. It's the first time that the legendary coach has been a free agent since 2000 when he joined New England. The Falcons are believed to be the first team to meet with Belichick. It's unclear if any more coaching vacancies will arise after the first round of the playoffs. The shock losses by the Cowboys and Eagles have raised questions about whether the teams will look to replace their head coaches. Both coaches are meeting with their respective owners this week.

Falcons Look To Reset

The Falcons fired third-year head coach Arthur Smith after a trio of 7-10 seasons. The team has missed the playoffs every year since 2017, the same year that they last had a winning record. The team is expected to draft a quarterback with their first-round pick in the draft later this year (No. 8). Depending on how fierce the drafting of QBs is, the Falcons could land National Champion J.J. McCarthy or Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.

However, the Falcons need major upgrades across the field. The team has interviewed six other candidates other than Harbaugh and Belichick. So far, the Falcons have met Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, Niners DC Steve Wilks, Panthers DC Ejiro Devero, Bengals OC, Brian Callahan, and Ravens associate head coach Anthony Weaver. There is currently no timetable for the Falcons to choose a new coach.

