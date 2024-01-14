Chargers To Interview Jim Harbaugh

The Los Angeles Chargers are the first team to schedule an interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy. The Chargers are one of six teams with coaching vacancies after firing third-year head coach Brandon Staley on December 15. Harbaugh ended his playing career with the Chargers, making 17 starts over the 1999 and 2000 seasons. If hired, Harbaugh would be the first Chargers head coach to come from the college landscape since Mike Riley came over from Oregon State in 1999.

Harbaugh has served as Michigan's head coach since 2015 and led the Wolverines to a National Championship earlier this month. While most of Harbaugh's coaching experience is mostly at the college level, he did serve as the 49ers head coach for four seasons. He led the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance and NFC title games in three of his four seasons. However, Harbaugh was ousted in 2014 after an 8-8, following which the Niners cleaned house. As a result, Harbaugh returned to his alma mater in Ann Arbor.

Read More: Kalen DeBoer To Succeed Nick Saban At Alabama

Jim Harbaugh Considering NFL Return

Despite repeatedly asserting his commitment to Michigan, recent moves by Harbaugh suggest that he is at least considering an NFL return. He hired Don Yee, Tom Brady's long-time agent who also represents Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings two years ago and had preliminary discussions with both the Broncos and Panthers last season. Despite this, he remained with the Wolverines both times. 2023, despite the national championship, was a frustrating year for Michigan. Harbaugh was suspended for six games for recruiting violations and later sign-stealing allegations.

However, Harbaugh is not the only person the Chargers are considering. They have interviewed six candidates over the last week. Two are internal candidates - interim head coach Giff Smith and OC Kellen Moore. The others are external - Raiders DC Patrick Graham, Ravens OC Todd Monken, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, and Niners DC Steve Wilks. The next coach of the Chargers will inherit a franchise quarterback in

Read More: Bill Belichick Could Join Playoff Team, Adam Schefter Claims

[via]