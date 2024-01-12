Bill Belichick Could Join Playoff Team, Adam Schefter Claims

Adam Schefter has claimed that the next landing spot of Bill Belichick isn't limited to only teams with vacancies. "We talked about this with Tom Brady when he became a free agent. Every team with a quarterback had to make a decision. Do we want to roll with Tom Brady or do we want to roll with our quarterback? And I think it’s similar with teams and their coaches. There may be a team out there out of the playoffs, in the playoffs, that has a head coach, that this morning woke up to the news that Bill Belichick is a free agent. And that owner is asking himself, ‘Is my franchise better off with the current head coach that I have or me making the dramatic move to turn to a man who’s 15 wins away from setting the all-time win record and breaking Don Shula’s record?'” Schefter said.

There are currently seven teams with vacancies in the NFL. However, given that Belichick became a free agent so recently, it's unclear if any teams have reached out to interview him. Despite beginning his coaching career in 1975, Belichick has not worked for any of the six other teams with vacancies.

Read More: Russell Wilson & Pete Carroll Party After Coach's Departure From Seattle

Don't Hire Bill Belichick As A GM, Asante Samuel Warns

Meanwhile, Asante Samuel has sent a warning to Bill Belichick's next employer - keep the legendary coach as a coach only and not, as he had been in New England, general manager also. "If any owner would give Bill Belichick that power again, that would be crazy," Samuel, who played for Belichick between 2003 and 2007, told TMZ. Belichick served in the dual role of head coach and general manager since taking the helm at Foxoboro in 2000.

However, Belichick the GM often got in the way of Belichick the head coach. After picking eight Pro Bowlers (and one Hall of Famer) in the first round between 2001 and 2012, Belichick has drafted just one first-round Pro Bowler in the last 11 years. Over time, Belichick the GM caught up with Belichick the head coach. Poor choices in the draft and free agency gave Belichick a diminishing product to coach on the field.

Read More: Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Tribute To Bill Belichick After Coach's Firing

[via]