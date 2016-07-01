Jim Harbaugh
- SportsChargers Hire Jim Harbaugh, Fans Expect Big Things For Justin Herbert As A ResultPundits are eyeing a massive jump for the young Chargers QB thanks to the coaching move.By Ben Mock
- SportsFalcons Interview Jim Harbaugh And Bill BelichickThe Falcons are looking to make a major impact with a high-profile coaching hire.By Ben Mock
- SportsChargers To Interview Jim HarbaughIt is the first NFL interview for Harbaugh this hiring cycle.By Ben Mock
- SportsColin Kaepernick Speaks Out After Throwing For NFL Scouts: "I Can Still Play"Colin Kaepernick says that he can still play professionally after throwing in front of NFL scouts on Saturday.By Cole Blake
- FootballDolphins Owner Shoots Down Rumored Interest In Hiring Jim HarbaughThe Dolphins owner says he isn't interested in hiring Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.By Cole Blake
- SportsJim Harbaugh Tells Recruit He May Consider NFL Head Coaching Jobs: ReportJim Harbaugh would reportedly considering taking an NFL head coaching job.By Cole Blake
- SportsJim Harbaugh Says Tom Brady Deserves A Statue At The University Of MichiganHarbaugh thinks very highly of Brady.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichigan Offers Scholarship To 7th Grade Quarterback Isaiah Marshall13-year old QB from Michigan gets offer from Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsThe New York Jets Are Interested In Jim HarbaughThe struggling Jets might be looking for a new coach.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichigan's Jim Harbaugh: "Migos & Drake Will Knock Everyone's Socks Off"Quavo pays a visit to The Big House ahead of tonight's show in Detroit.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersMichigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Gifted The Pope "Michigan" Air Jordan 5sAir Jordan PEs for Pope Francis.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMichigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Wants Recruits To Know He's Cool, Lists His Top 5 Drake SongsCoach Harbaugh says he's not a fake Drake fan.By Kyle Rooney