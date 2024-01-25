Chargers Hire Jim Harbaugh, Fans Expect Big Things For Justin Herbert As A Result

The Los Angeles Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. Harbaugh returns to the NFL after nine seasons at his alma mater, Michigan. Harbaugh leaves the Wolverines after earning three Big 10 titles and capturing the program's first National Championship since 1995. "Jim Harbaugh is football personified, and I can think of no one better to lead the Chargers forward. The son of a coach, brother of a coach and father of a coach who himself was coached by names like Schembechler and Ditka, for the past two decades Jim has led hundreds of men to success everywhere he's been -- as their coach. And today, Jim Harbaugh returns to the Chargers, this time as our coach. Who has it better than us?" Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement.

Harbaugh, who enjoyed a successful tenure in San Francisco that was marred with front-office clashes, also spoke on his excitement for the role. "The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we've got to earn our way. This organization is putting in the work -- investing capital, building infrastructure and doing everything within its power to win. Great effort equals great results, and we're just getting started," Harbaugh said.

Will Jim Harbaugh Make Justin Herbert Elite?

However, one element of Harbaugh taking over the Chargers that fans are most excited about is the development of Justin Herbert. The young quarterback, who signed a lengthy extension last offseason, is seen as an elite signal caller in the making. Throughout his coaching career, Harbaugh has been viewed as a "quarterback whisperer". From Josh Johnson at San Diego to Andrew Luck at Stanford to Colin Kaepernick at the 49ers to J.J. McCarthy at Michigan, Harbaugh knows how to get the best out of his QB.

Herbert, entering his fifth year in the league in 2024, is still very much a diamond in the rough. He has an absolute cannon for an arm and excels in the pocket. However, Brandon Staley's high-risk offense might not have been the best fit for him. He has yet to play a full season without double-digit interceptions. Despite this, pundits from RG3 to Dan Orlovsky believe that Harbaugh's more methodical playcalling and QB development could turn Herbert into one of the league's best. What do you think - will Jim Harbaugh unlock Herbert's true potential?

