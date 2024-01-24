Tim Tebow Nearly Left The NFL For Wrestlemania

Tim Tebow could have left the NFL for a guest spot at Wrestlemania, the President of WWE has revealed. “When I was an agent, my prior profession, and I was trying to get into the WWE business. Paul had called me, unsolicited call, and this was when Tim Tebow had just gotten cut by the Patriots. He said, hey, what do you think about Tim Tebow against the Big Show at whatever that WrestleMania was after the Patriots run. I said, what’re you thinking? He offered some financial terms, I called Tim at the time, [asked] what do you think. Tim and I had, then, a top secret private meeting: Tim Tebow, myself, Vince McMahon, Triple H, in Anaheim, California about that. Ultimately, it didn’t happen," Nick Khan told Pat McAfee.

Tebow's time in New England only lasted the summer of 2013. with Tebow being cut at the 53-man roster deadline. That means that Tebow was being considered for April 2014's WrestleMania XXX. According to Khan, Tebow was being considered for a fight against Big Show. However, as the now WWE President noted, the fight never came together. Instead, Big Show would end up finishing second at the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Joel Embiid Gets Wrestlemania

However, another pro athlete who could be headed to Wrestlemania is Joel Embiid. The NBA fined Embiid $35K for “repeatedly making an obscene gesture on the playing court" in November 2023. The gesture in question was the "DX Crotch Chop", something first seen in the WWE by the D-Generation X stable. Embiid broke out the move after scoring off a foul in the third quarter in the Sixers' home opener against the Blazers. Earlier this year, in January, Embiid was fined $25K for making the same gesture in a similar situation against the Nets.

Despite being out $35K, Embiid has gotten an invaluable invitation out of the moment. After news of the fine broke, Triple H, one of the best known DX wrestlers, hit Embiid up on Twitter. "Hey @JoelEmbiid - I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly...," the wrestler wrote. Furthermore, the milestone wrestling will touch down in the City of Brotherly Love this April.

