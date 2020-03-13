wrestlemania
- SportsTim Tebow Nearly Left The NFL For WrestlemaniaConsideration for a fight against Big Show went as far as a secret meeting with Vince McMahon.By Ben Mock
- WrestlingLil Uzi Vert Performs “Just Wanna Rock” At WrestleMania 39Lil Uzi Vert brought "Just Wanna Rock" to WrestleMania on Saturday night.By Cole Blake
- WrestlingLogan Paul Flexes $5 million Pokemon Card At WrestleManiaLogan Paul put his new card in a special chain.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingConor McGregor Reveals Why He Skipped WrestleManiaConor McGregor is truly an instigator.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingLogan Paul & The Miz Defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio At WrestleMania 38Logan Paul and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania.By Cole Blake
- WrestlingLogan Paul Receives Huge Praise From His WrestleMania PartnerLogan Paul and The Miz are ready for WrestleMania 38.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingThe Undertaker To Undergo Multiple Surgeries Following Iconic WWE CareerThe Undertaker recently announced numerous serious surgeries looming. By Vaughn Johnson
- WrestlingWWE Fans Revolt Following Bray Wyatt's ReleaseFans weren't happy with the WWE's latest decision.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTriple H & The Undertaker Praise Bad Bunny For His WrestleMania AppearanceTriple H and The Undertaker had massive praise for Bad Bunny's WrestleMania performance.By Cole Blake
- WrestlingLogan Paul Decimated By Kevin Owens At WrestleMania 37Logan Paul was taught a lesson after betraying Sami ZaynBy Alexander Cole
- WrestlingHulk Hogan Receives Chorus Of Boos At WrestleMania 37Hulk Hogan didn't exactly get a warm welcome last night.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingWale To Make Appearance At WrestleMania 37Wale is going to be a major part of the festivities.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingBad Bunny Receives Glowing Review From Drew McIntyreBad Bunny is set to make a huge splash at WrestleMania this weekend.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingBad Bunny Accepts Challenge To Face-Off Against The Miz At WrestleManiaAfter breaking a guitar over The Miz's back, Bad Bunny expands his wrestling career.By Erika Marie
- WrestlingWWE Announces Dates & Locations For Next Three WrestleManiasWrestling fans have a lot to be excited about right now.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingThe Undertaker Delivers Emotional Farewell To The WWEThe Undertaker is a legend of the wrestling world.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingJohn Cena & Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House Match Was An Acid TripJohn Cena and Bray Wyatt deserve Oscars for their performances at WrestleMania 36.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingRob Gronkowski Infiltrates WrestleMania 36 & Wins 24/7 TitleRob Gronkowski is already making huge waves in the world of wrestling and WrestleMania served as the catalyst.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingRoman Reigns Rips Fans To Shreds For Wrestlemania CriticismRoman Reigns dropped out of Wrestlemania due to concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.By Alexander Cole
- WrestlingRoman Reigns Pulls Out Of WWE WrestleMania Due To CoronavirusRoman Reigns was set to battle Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but he will be pulling out of the match due to his health concerns.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingWWE's Big Show Addresses Old Shaq Wrestlemania RumorsBig Show hashes out 20 years' worth of online rumors, including the Wrestlemania matches with Shaq and Hulk Hogan that never happened.By Kyle Rooney