Wale has announced the lineup for his Walemania 2024 event, which is set for April 4 at the Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia. DJ Whoo Kid, Armani White, Connie Diiamond, Nick Papz and Cory Townes have all been announced to attend the pre-Wrestlemania event. "Walemania is truly one of the highlights of the big wrestling weekend and I love that we get to help kick it off right one more time," event host and Ringer journalist Kazeem Famuyide said.

Furthermore, Walemania proceeds Wrestlemania 40, which will be held at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6 and 7. Additionally, one of the major highlights will be the wrestling return of The Rock. The veteran fighter-turned-actor will team up with Roman Reigns for a tag-team match against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the first night of the event.

However, someone else expected to attend Wrestlemania is Sixers star Joel Embiid. Last year, the NBA fined Joel Embiid $35K for “repeatedly making an obscene gesture on the playing court". The gesture in question was the "DX Crotch Chop", something first seen in the WWE by the D-Generation X stable. Embiid was fined $25K for making the same gesture in a similar situation against the Nets in January 2023.

Despite being out $35K, Embiid has gotten an invaluable invitation out of the moment. After news of the fine broke, Triple H, one of the best down DX wrestlers, hit Embiid up on Twitter. Hey @JoelEmbiid - I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly…," the wrestler wrote. The milestone wrestling touches down in the City of Brotherly Love next April. Furthermore, it's clear that H wants Embiid front and center. However, it remains to be seen if Embiid will attend.

