Fans Rally Around WWE Star Bianca Belair After Racial Abuse

A section of WWE fans were mad Belair appeared on the cover of "WWE 2k24".

BYBen Mock
WWE Backlash With Bad Bunny

Fans have shown out to support Bianca Belair after the WWE superstar received a wave of racial abuse for being named a WWE 2k24 cover athlete. Belair appears on the cover along Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley. Belair was the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble champion and is a two-time WWE champion. She is expected to mount a title challenge against Iyo Sky in the near future.

"Bianca Belair receiving racial abuse for simply being on the cover of a video game is a very upsetting thing to see. Nobody deserves that kind of abuse for anything at all. People are simply cruel and probably jealous of her overwhelming talent. That’s it," one fan wrote on social media. Other fans expressed their disgust for the racial abuse being leveled at Belair.

Read More: Rhea Ripley's Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Begging Her To Step On Them

Who Is Bianca Belair?

Belair began her career as a track and field athlete at the college level. She attended South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Tennessee over the course of six years. As a Volunteer, she was named to both the All-SEC and All-American lists. However, as transitioning into professional CrossFit, Belair was looking for a new job after revealing a diagnosis for intercostal chondritis, or shifting rib syndrome.

She would join NXT in 2016 after entering her info into the WWE Prospects database on a whim. When she was contacted about the WWE's interest, she was working in the sales department at a flavoring company in Atlanta. Weaponising the "Kiss of Death" as her finish, Belair has gained a devout following for her "EST of the WWE" persona and her powerhouse wrestling style. She first captured the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 38 in 2022 and would hold the title for 420 days until losing the belt to Asuka. Belair would recapture the belt at SummerSlam 2023, holding it for 95 seconds before losing it to Sky. Belair the honor of being both the longest and shortest-tenured women's championship.

Read More: Travis Scott Pays Homage To Iconic WWE Entrance During It's All A Blur Walkout

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Mock
Benjamin Mock (they/them) is a sports and culture writer working out of Philadelphia. Previously writing for the likes of Fixture, Dexerto, Fragster, and Jaxon, Ben has dedicated themselves to engaging and accessible articles about sports, esports, and internet culture. With a love for the weirder stories, you never quite know what to expect from their work.
recommended content
Hip Hop Health: Mind Over MusicWrestlingNick Cannon Gets Backlash For Joke About "Impregnating" Bianca Belair
WWE Mae Young ClassicWrestlingWWE News: Ronda Rousey Rumored For Big Match
WWE News Shotzi Blackheart Wedding DressWrestlingWWE News: Wrestler Appears At Live Event In Actual Wedding Dress
alexa blissWrestlingAlexa Bliss Net Worth 2023: What Is The WWE Superstar Worth?