Lil Wayne Will Debut His Anticipated New Single At Wrestlemania 40

Lil Wayne is officially in the mix. The legendary rapper confirmed that he will be one of several notable celebrities to attend Wrestlemania 40 in Philadelphia. Wayne made the announcement during a brief but memorable interaction with superstar Jey Uso on the most recent episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Not only will he be attending, but the rapper will be debuting a new song as well.

Uso was starstruck upon bumping into Wayne backstage, and urged the rapper to make time in his busy schedule to "come through" to Philly. Of course, Wayne didn't take much convincing. "Imma be there and you know what, I'm bringing my single," he asserted. "World premiere. WrestleMania. You know what it is." The title of the single, and its producer, have yet to be announced. Nevertheless, Uso is eager to hear it. He gave Wayne a taste of his signature catchphrase “yeet” upon learning about the rapper’s plans, and got a "yeet" in return!

Lil Wayne announced the song on RAW

A new single from Lil Wayne may not seem like a big deal, given the rapper's massive output, but it's actually been a while since he dropped solo material. He put out the 2 Chainz collab album Welcome 2 Collegrove and the mixtape Tha Fix Before Tha VI at the end of 2023, but he hasn't released a new solo single since September. Wayne is currently working on the anticipated album Tha Carter VI, which was announced back in 2022. The new single will stand next to previous Carter VI era tracks like “Kant Nobody” featuring DMX and “Kat Food.”

It's a good year to be a Wayne fan living in Philadelphia. In addition to the rapper's Wrestlemania 40 appearance, he will be performing at the 2024 Roots Picnic at the Mann in Fairmount Park. Wayne will co-headline the event with R&B singer and Philly native Jill Scott. Other notable performers at the Roots Picnic include Andre 3000, Gunna and Victoria Monet.

