2 Chainz Used To Be Lil Wayne’s Weed Dealer

During their recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne opened up about how they first began working together. According to Lil Wayne, they first met at a studio in Atlanta, and had great chemistry from the start. "I mean, once we linked up, we were friends from there," he explained. "Just same type of attitude, cool, but I didn't know he rapped at the time."

While they weren't yet connected through their music, they had come together through another one of their passions- weed. "Uh... Wayne wanted cannabis," 2 Chainz revealed. Lil Wayne elaborated, "And so every time I would go to Atlanta and I wanted to speak about that one thing [marijuana], I would always call this guy [2 Chainz] to talk about that."

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Explain How They Met

Eventually, 2 Chainz let the cat out of the bag that he can rap, playing Lil Wayne the track "Duffle Bag Boy." Right away, he was in. "The moment he said he rapped and the moment I heard it, we got to the studio, and I did this hook for the song, 'Duffle Bag Boy.' And the rest is history," he explained. Clearly, the duo have come a long way since they first started collaborating, as they're only weeks away from their follow-up to 2016's ColleGrove.

The sequel, Welcome 2 ColleGrove, is slated for release on November 17. "Me and Wayne's album drops next month. This is a full circle moment," 2 Chainz announced during an interview in September. "It was built on a relationship. Wayne at the time, was the hottest artist in the world. He could've charged me eight million, but he didn't." Are you surprised that 2 Chainz is Lil Wayne's former weed dealer? Are you looking forward to their upcoming album, Welcome 2 ColleGrove? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne.

