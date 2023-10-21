2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Perform New Single “Presha” On “The Tonight Show”: Watch

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne gave their first performance of their new single, "Presha" during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. It's the first single from Welcome 2 ColleGrove to drop ahead of the album release next month. You can watch their performance on the long-running late-night show down below.

While we still don't know a whole lot about the album, the pair are very excited about it. Additionally, they have revealed that they have gone all-in on making it one of the albums of the year. “We have two videos shot, photoshoot shot, (the) album’s mixed and getting mastered, so it’ll be coming sooner than later, and I’m really excited about it. It’s rapping at a high level — steel sharpens steel. And he’s one of the people that I enjoy working with the most," Chainz said back in September.

Welcome 2 ColleGrove Coming November 19

The full album will be dropping a little under a month from now on November 19. The official date was revealed a few days after 2 Chainz teased the release in an interview. "Me and Wayne's album drops next month. This is a full circle moment," Chainz told RockTheBells. Furthermore, the rapper spoke on the driving force behind the project. "It was built on a relationship. Wayne at the time, was the hottest artist in the world. He could've charged me eight million, but he didn't," he explained. It's unknown if the album will feature anyone beyond Chainz and Wayne. However, fans won't have to wait too long to find out now.

The news came almost exactly a year after Chainz initially said the album would be coming at the end of 2022. However, that statement made at a concert at USF didn't come to pass. Instead, fans have had to wait an entire extra year for the much-hyped release. The album has been teased since 2020 and will serve as a follow-up to their unofficial collab, 2016's ColleGrove. Safe to say that fans are hyped.

