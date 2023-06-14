2 Chainz is often featured in series that take a look at some of the most expensive products in X, Y, Z category, a nice way for him to flex his taste and bands. Most recently, he took a look at some of hip-hop’s most high-priced memorabilia on the latest episode of GQ’s “Most Expensivest” series. One of them is the iconic glove (or one of them, at least) worn by LL Cool J in his iconic music video for “Mama Said Knock You Out.” It even came with a certification on it that demonstrated it had been authenticated as the legitimate glove from the visual. “That looks like the sticker to me, man” the College Grove rapper hilariously said to the presenter.

Furthermore, 2 Chainz scratched his head at the potential asking price for the glove: $75,000 to $95,000. Overall, the tone of the video is quite comical, even though the iconic nature of glove in question is priceless. Still, it’s far from the first time that the 45-year-old MC has reacted strikingly to a particular artefact’s price. For example, he heard about veganic weed that cost about $1,000 an ounce and had a simple answer: “Hell no!“

2 Chainz Can’t Believe The Price Of LL Cool J’s Iconic Boxing Glove

However, the “2 Step” artist definitely has the bucks to choose whether to indulge in these luxuries or not. One of his most recent checks came from his appearance on Metro Boomin’s excellent soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Specifically, he appears on the track “Givin’ Up (Not The One)” alongside Don Toliver and 21 Savage. It was one of many notable collaborations across the tracklist, and both the film and the soundtrack’s success could not compare to the artistic acclaim garnered. That said, it certainly deepens the Drenchgod’s pockets.

Meanwhile, he and his son Halo have gotten a lot of love for their dynamic duo relationship on their podcast. They often provide some hilarious debates and takes, like Halo’s take on his dad’s fame. “My dad,” he answered a question form Issa Rae about who his dad is to him. “Just a rich a guy in the house. The richest guy in the house. Almost,” as he said he has more money than him. Maybe Halo will want to buy LL Cool J’s glove, then. For more updates and the latest news on 2 Chainz, keep checking in with HNHH.

