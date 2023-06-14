2 Chainz success as a rapper, songwriter, and businessman is undeniably impressive. Though there’s one person that his fame has failed to impress, his own son. The rapper’s son Halo has become somewhat of a star in his own right, mainly through the pairs podcast Me and Halo. In a recent episode, guest Issa Rae had some questions for Halo about his dad. “Do u know who your dad is?” she asks. “Yes. 2 Chain,” Halo responded. Rae was clearly looking for a more personal answer. “But who is he to you?” she follows up. “My dad. Just a rich a guy in the house. The richest guy in the house. Almost,” Halo responded.

Halo’s hilarious response certainly implied that he isn’t all that impressed with his dad. But in case there was any wiggle room he was asked directly if he was impressed. “No,” he responded. He also punctuated the whole discussion with another hilarious distinction. “I got more money than him, so…” Halo concluded. The funny clip went viral on TikTok following the release of the podcast episode.

2 Chainz And His Son Compare Bank Accounts

Earlier this month Metro Boomin’ dropped his absolutely stacked soundtrack for Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse. The tracklist includes an appearance from 2 Chainz, who joins 21 Savage and Don Toliver on the song “Givin’ Up (Not The One).” The album debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and many of its collaborations landed on the Hot 100 following the launch of the film and soundtrack.

This also isn’t the only time recently that Halo’s comments towards his dad have gone viral. Last month 2 Chainz couldn’t help but laugh it off when Halo called him “fat.” Following an appearance during Lil Wayne’s Rolling Loud set earlier this year, 2 Chainz spilled some of the details on a forthcoming new project he has with the rapper. He told fans that they had been working on the album for years now and that they’re putting the finishing touches on it now. What do you think about Halo’s assessment of 2 Chainz? Let us know in the comment section below.

