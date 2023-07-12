2 Chainz and his son share many hilarious moments on their Me And Halo podcast. Previously in viral clips that have made the rounds in the past Halo has hilariously claimed he isn’t impressed by his dad’s fame. He’s also flexed that he can make more money than his notably rich father. The 7-year-old is clearly confident and fans can’t get enough of his hilarious antics. Now according to HipHopDX, he’s come through with another hilarious claim.

In a recent clip from the podcast, 2 Chainz mentions that he wasn’t getting chicks when he was seven years old. Subsequently, Halo quickly let his dad know exactly why, and why he didn’t have the same issue. “‘Cause you wasn’t built like me,” Halo said. “I’m built different. You know me and my sisters built different. I don’t know about you and mama, but I get chicks at seven.” efore he even gets the chance to laugh at the statement, 2 Chainz can’t believe just how serious Halo is making it. Watch the adorable clip below.

2 Chainz And Halo Crack Fans Up Again

2 Chainz’s son says he has more game than his dad: "I’m built different" 😂 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/gKpJjLxfUB — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 11, 2023

2 Chainz has been busy on his social media recently. Just a few days ago he announced the release of an exclusive watch he designed in a collaboration with Rolex. The extremely complicated piece is also extremely rare. According to the trailer promoting it only 50 of them were sold. He also recently took to Instagram to explain how one of the biggest moments of his career happened. 2 Chainz posted a video reflecting on his performance in the 2011 BET Awards Cypher. He cites his willingness to be ready for any opportunity as an example of how younger rappers can help themselves succeed.

2 Chainz dropped his newest album Dope Don’t Sell Itself last year. The project featured collaborations with Lil Baby, Roddy Rich, Swae Lee, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, and many more. The 12-track album spawned the hit song “Million DOllars Worth Of Game.” What do you think of Halo’s newest hilarious podcast comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

