Yesterday, 2 Chainz made a surprise announcement on Instagram. He debuted his new partnership with Rolex. The gold-plated watch is extremely rare with only 50 being produced worldwide. The caption of the post elaborates further. “This is NOT just a watch, it’s a statement! Proud to announce my partnership with @skeletonconceptofficial on my 1 of 50 2 Chainz x Skeleton Concept Ceramic Daytona”. A perfect blend of street & Luxurious craftsmanship,” is reads. It also comes with some close up images of the incredible detail on the watch itself.

Other celebs showed up in the comments to show support for what 2 Chainz delivered. Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, Mike WiLL Made-It, Killer Mike, Zaytoven, Murda Beatz, Conway The Machine and many more showed up in the comments. In an accompanying trailer for the release of the watch he explains further. “I’m always in the lab I’m always cooking. But this next surprise I have for you guys I’m very excited. It’s been two-three years in the making. I’ve collaborated with Skeleton concept to come up with my own special Rolex Daytona.”

2 Chainz Debuts Rolex Collab

Earlier 2 Chainz took to Instagram to reminisce on one of the biggest moments of his career. He told the story of how he ended up on the 2011 BET Awards Cypher with Busta Rhymes and Ludacris. He advised fellow artists to always stay ready because you never know when opportunity will strike.

Much of 2 Chainz’ recent viral moments have come from the hilarious podcast he hosts with his son. Me And Halo sees the pair talking about a variety of different topics. In a recent episode with Issa Rae she asked Halo if he was impressed by his dad’s fame and he gave a hilarious answer. It’s just one in a series of hilarious moments from the podcast. Another one was 2 Chainz great reaction to Halo calling him fat. What do you think of 2 Chainz and Rolex new collab? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 2 Chainz’s Hilarious Reaction To Price Of LL Cool J’s Boxing Glove From Iconic Video

[Via]