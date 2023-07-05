In a new Instagram post today, 2 Chainz told the story of how he ended up on the legendary 2011 BET Awards Cypher. The performance was part of a trio of cyphers put on as a part of the award show which featured some major names. The night opened with Big K.R.I.T., Tech N9ne, Machine Gun Kelly, Kendrick Lamar, and B.O.B. pulling off a cypher together. At the end of the night Eminem, Yelawolf, and Slaughterhouse all came together to close the entire show off.

In between there was a second cypher that featured Reek Da Villain, Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, and of course 2 Chainz. “I remember this day like it was yesterday .. I was riding with my pops and gotta call from @ludacris to do the cypher … THAT DAY … I was like how? he said we bout to hop on jet and go shoot it,” 2 Chainz explained in an IG post. He further elaborated on how he ended up there performing. “my pop took me home I grabbed polo jacket , tru religion pants and Louis V shoes , and met them at clear-port ,,, I didn’t even know what beat i was rapping to until I landed.”

2 Chainz Reminiscences On 2011 BET Cypher

2 Chainz also included advice at the end of his post on how to make the most of opportunities. “Moral of story – stay ready so you won’t have to get ready.” Much of the new 2 Chainz news recently comes from his hilarious podcast with his son. Me And Halo has been the point of some hilarious discussions between him and his son Halo. One of the most viral moments was when Halo was notably unimpressed by his dad’s fame.

Musically, 2 Chainz has had a relatively quiet 2023. He’s appeared on two tracks as a guest performer. The first was Finesse2Tymes’ “Overdoes 2X” which also featured Nardo Wick. The second was the Curren$y song “Off The Lot” from his collaborative album with Jermaine Dupri. What do you think of 2 Chainz’s advice for how he ended up on the BET Cypher? Let us know in the comment section below.

