Travis Scott just dropped the new album JACKBOYS 2 with his Cactus Jack collective, but he's got a whole lot of other extracurriculars to focus on. However, after some new rumors and reports have spread online, it looks like he might have one less brand to work with.

According to HipHopDX, WWE manager and executive Paul Heyman recently appeared on Ariel Helwani's podcast for a wide-ranging conversation. At one point, Helwani asked Heyman if it's true that La Flame "pissed people off" and if his partnership relationship with the wrestling giant is now over. For those unaware, he participated in recent events such as WrestleMania 41 and the Elimination Chamber, and it's all caused a bit of controversy.

"It fell apart, and we moved forward without it. The whole deal with Travis Scott," Heyman remarked. However, he hinted that the two entities could still have a working relationship, although it seems like it's in a renegotiation phase at the very least.

"I don't know if he's done," Paul Heyman continued. "Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? [No,] haven't heard Travis' version of it. I like his music, I like his taste in women that he has children with. I wish I was dating one of those sisters. I'm not... He's doing better in his personal life than I am."

Travis Scott's WWE tensions also extend to some scathingly critical comments from Drew McIntyre. "Do a six minute run-in at WrestleMania and screw up our damn main event. Travis Scott. Piece of s**t," he remarked.

Also, Travis Scott's issues with Cody Rhodes based on an Elimination Chamber punch – which left Rhodes with a black eye and a busted eardrum – continue to show up. Of course, after receiving a Cross Rhodes, the Houston superstar probably feels that things are even.

Still, take all of this with a grain of salt. We will see if Travis has his own version of the story, or if both parties just move on.