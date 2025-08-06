the-7-best-hip-hop-x-air-jordan-4-collabs

Hip-hop and sneakers have always been intertwined, but the Air Jordan 4 brought that relationship to another level. Its bold design and street-ready look made it a favorite in rap videos, album covers, and on stage.

Over the years, artists haven’t just worn the 4s, they’ve collaborated on them, turned them into symbols, and left their own fingerprints on the silhouette. From rare PEs to culture-shifting collabs, these pairings reflect the deep connection between Jordan Brand and the world of hip hop.

DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” PE

Image via DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” PE was loud, unapologetic, and perfectly on brand. Khaled doesn’t do subtle and this pair fit right into that world.

The base silhouette was the classic “Thunder” 4, already bold with its black and yellow combo, but Khaled’s version added his signature flair. Custom “We The Best” branding and personal touches made it feel like more than a PE.

While some PEs feel like throwaways, this one stuck around in the culture. Just like Khaled himself, it made noise whether you asked for it or not.

6. Drake x Air Jordan 4 “Raptors” PE

Image via eBay

The Drake x Air Jordan 4 “Raptors” PE is one of those rare moments when a simple color shift carries a deeper story. On paper, it’s just a Black Cement 4 with a red and purple twist.

But that twist connects directly to Drake’s hometown team, the Toronto Raptors which is a franchise he’s been publicly tied to for years. The sneaker mirrors their early uniform colors and dropped right as Drake’s influence in both the NBA and sneaker world was peaking.

What makes this pair even more interesting is the signature on the tongue. Early pairs lacked it, but later PE versions included Drake’s name stitched in red. It’s a small detail, but one that added real weight to the shoes.

5. Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4

Image via StockX

The Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 is peak exclusivity. Only ten pairs released to the public via auction, and the rest were seeded to friends and family.

That alone would’ve been enough to make it legendary, but the materials and story take it further. Carhartt canvas on an Air Jordan 4 is rugged, industrial, and definitely Detroit.

It’s exactly what you’d expect from a triple collab featuring Em and two legacy brands. The black upper is tough as nails, and silver accents give it just enough shine.

It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel, just refines it in a way that feels authentic to all three brands involved.

4. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Purple” PE

Image via StockX

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Purple” PE lives in that strange space between myth and memory. Only a handful of pairs exist, most seen on the feet of La Flame or his inner circle.

Unlike the retail “Cactus Jack” 4s, this version ditches the bright blue for a moody, deep purple suede that feels more in line with Travis’s darker aesthetic.

Black accents and grey speckled wings keep the look grounded, but it’s the purple that makes it pop. There's no branding overload, just understated flex.

For many, this is the Travis 4 that should have released. It’s exclusive, but not just for hype’s sake. This pair genuinely feels like Travis.

3. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “F&F Mocha” PE

Image via Reddit

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “F&F Mocha” PE might be the most unexpected Travis collab yet. The brown suede upper feels more Timberland than Houston rodeo, but somehow it works.

It’s earthy, stripped down, and quiet compared to the louder “Cactus Jack” or “Purple” versions. But there’s intention in that calm. This pair leans into Travis’s more grounded, introspective side, the one that shows up between tours and sneaker drops.

Cream accents and subtle detailing keep things classy, not chaotic. It never released to the public, which only fuels the lore.

2. Eminem x Air Jordan 4 “Encore”

Image via StockX

The Eminem x Air Jordan 4 “Encore” is pure myth status. Released in 2005 in a run of just 50 pairs to celebrate Em’s album Encore, this isn’t just a sneaker, it’s a timestamp.

The deep blue suede, grey panels, and bold red hits match the album cover, but the design feels more timeless than era-specific. It’s aggressive but clean, loud without being overdesigned. Most people have never seen a pair in person, and that’s part of the appeal.

It lives on in grainy photos, auction lists, and sneakerhead fantasies. Eminem didn’t just put his name on this he made it part of his story. For a rapper who rarely chases trends, this Jordan 4 still feels ahead of its time.

1. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack”

Image via Nike

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” takes the top spot because it changed the game. This wasn’t just a sneaker drop, it was the moment the floodgates opened.

Released in 2018, it captured Travis Scott right before he became a global icon, blending his Houston roots with Jordan Brand’s legacy in a way that felt raw and exciting.

Inspired by the Houston Oilers, the light blue suede upper set it apart instantly. Travis was exploding, and this shoe caught that energy. It felt fun, fresh, and genuinely personal.