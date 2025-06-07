The Jordan 3 Retro DJ Khaled "Father of Asahd" Friends and Family might’ve dropped in 2018, but its legend hasn’t faded. This exclusive pair never saw a retail release, made only for Khaled’s tight circle.

In a sea of hyped sneakers, Friends and Family editions like this still cut through the noise. Khaled partnered with Jordan Brand to create the “Father of Asahd” collection at a time when his sneaker influence peaked.

The pair quickly became one of the most sought-after Friends and Family releases, blending Khaled’s loud personality with the timeless Air Jordan 3.

DJ Khaled’s Influence on Jordan Brand

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: DJ Khaled performs onstage during Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)

Khaled’s sneaker game has always been loud, matching his personality. By 2018, his relationship with Jordan Brand put him in rare company.

While the "Father of Asahd" Jordan 3 never hit stores, it made noise simply through who wore it. The shoe added to his legacy as not just a collector, but someone who shapes sneaker culture.

The Air Jordan 3 itself, designed by Tinker Hatfield, has been a staple since Michael Jordan’s 1988 MVP season. With iconic features like elephant print and the visible Air unit, it’s a perfect match for Khaled’s taste for bold, lasting statements.

Friends and Family Rarity

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: DJ Khaled, sneaker detail, performs onstage during the 24th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Celebrating Programs in Qatarat at Ice Palace Film Studios on November 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies)

Owning the Jordan 3 Retro DJ Khaled "Father of Asahd" Friends and Family isn’t just about flexing a rare shoe. It’s about being connected enough to get what others can’t. These sneakers don’t just live in collections; they tell a story about access and status.

Even years later, the "Father of Asahd" Jordan 3 still rarely surfaces. A few pairs have made their way onto resale platforms, fetching mind-bending prices that reflect more than just materials and branding.