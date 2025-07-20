Exclusive Look At Ultra-Rare Solefly x Air Jordan 3 Retro “Lotto”

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Retro “Lotto” Sample dials up the energy with a look that’s hard to ignore. This early 2014 sample leans all the way into Miami vibes, ditching subtle tones for a bold, lenticular pink and white upper that shimmers depending on the angle.

It’s a completely different take from the Palomino leather on the retail pair and plays off Florida’s colorful identity, from its flamingos to its flashy lottery tickets. Gone is the traditional elephant print, swapped for smooth color-blocked panels that highlight the shoe’s loud aesthetic.

Red dominates the accents, from the inner lining to the toe wrap while a flamingo replaces the Jumpman on the tongue, making the SoleFly influence impossible to miss. Though this pair never made it to retail shelves, it lives on as a reminder of how creative some of these early concepts can get.

The Air Jordan 3 originally dropped in 1988 and was the first Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield. It introduced visible Air, a mid-cut build, and the now-iconic Jumpman logo. Jordan wore them during his ’88 Dunk Contest win, solidifying the model’s legacy.

Looking at this unreleased sample, it's clear the AJ3 still has room to surprise.

Solefly x Air Jordan 3 Retro “Lotto”

Red laces match the sock liner, eyestays, and midsole wrap. Navy blue panels anchor the heel and toe, while an exposed Air unit sits in the heel. The number “8” is embroidered into the side, nodding to SoleFly's past projects.