Voodoo Returns In Zion’s New Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike
The Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" mixes folklore and flipped branding for a bold new look.

The Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” blends stitched chaos with spiritual roots. A follow-up to the 2022 release, this alternate take swaps out brown tones for a cooler palette.

The result is a sneaker that feels just as handmade and otherworldly, but with a twist. The rough textures, exposed stitches, and flipped branding are all back, this time in bold shades of purple and blue.

With braided laces and mismatched panels, the design keeps the New Orleans voodoo theme front and center. Zion’s connection to the Crescent City runs deeper than basketball. That’s been clear in past releases, but this one cranks the storytelling up.

The voodoo doll heel embroidery and flipped logos give it the kind of oddball charm that sticks. And the photos show just how wild the mismatched colors and textures get on foot.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG has been used for collabs before, but rarely with this much personality. Whether you’re here for Zion’s rise or the lore he’s weaving, this pair demands attention.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate”
air-jordan-1-low-og-voodoo-alternate-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” comes dressed in a gritty blend of Regency Purple, black, and deep blue tones. Each panel uses a different texture, including soft suede and coarse canvas. Exposed cross-stitching, mismatched overlays, and flipped Swooshes set the DIY vibe.

The heel features a glow-in-the-dark Wings logo and a stitched voodoo skull. Rope-style laces and embroidered forefoot Swooshes complete the rugged look.

“Voodoo” and “Zion” hits appear on the insoles, driving home the personal story. It’s a chaotic but cohesive take on the Jordan 1 Low, made for fans of flair and folklore.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Voodoo Alternate” will be released on October 29th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-low-og-voodoo-alternate-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-low-og-voodoo-alternate-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

