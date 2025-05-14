Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" Gets SNKRS Exclusive

The Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is back and making noise on the SNKRS app. Today at 1 PM ET, select users will have the chance to secure their pair early through Nike’s Exclusive Access program.

Those selected can get their hands on the timeless classic ahead of its wider global release, which is set for May 24, 2025. Originally introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 has cemented itself as one of the most important sneakers in Jordan Brand’s legacy.

The "White Cement" colorway, in particular, became a staple both on and off the court. From its memorable appearance in Spike Lee’s "Do The Right Thing" to its continued status as a streetwear icon, this colorway has stood the test of time.

The return of the OG "White Cement" comes with all the familiar details fans expect. It features the iconic speckled midsole and wings, black Nike Air branding on the heel, and that unmistakable mix of white leather and cement gray.

The attached photos provide a detailed look at the 2025 version, capturing the color blocking, materials, and nostalgic hits. Whether through SNKRS Exclusive Access or the wider release in May, this is a big drop.

Air Jordan 4 OG “White Cement”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 OG White Cement returns with a white leather upper and cement gray detailing on the midsole, wings, and heel tab. Black hits appear on the eyelets, heel branding, and midsole.

The classic visible Air unit sits in the heel, providing comfort and performance nods to the original 1989 design. Red Jumpman logos pop off the tongue, adding a bold contrast. The outsole combines grey, black, and white with a hint of red for traction.

Every element honors the original makeup, from the iconic speckled accents to the timeless shape and materials.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG "White Cement" is going to drop on May 24th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released.

Image via Nike