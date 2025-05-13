Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" Taps Into Zion Williamson’s Heritage

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" is adding a new chapter to Jordan Brand's ongoing collaboration with Zion Williamson. Inspired by Williamson’s Louisiana roots and the spiritual traditions of New Orleans. This pair brings a fresh take to the Voodoo theme seen in previous drops.

The sneaker combines heritage storytelling with street-ready aesthetics, giving fans something both personal and eye-catching. Jordan Brand continues to use the Air Jordan 1 Low OG as a creative canvas. While it remains rooted in 1985’s iconic basketball design, the silhouette has evolved into a lifestyle staple.

Its low profile and versatile build have allowed countless colorways and collaborations to flourish, making it an ideal base for expressive projects like the "Voodoo Alternate". This release captures Williamson’s cultural influences through stitched patterns and unique graphics.

Inside, a mashup of “Voodoo” and “Zion” graphics reinforces the personal connection to the NBA star’s background. Dropping this October, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" is packed with layered textures and thoughtful details.

The attached photos highlight the sneaker’s craftsmanship, from the mismatched materials to the glow-in-the-dark touches. It gives fans their best look yet at this spooky, heritage-driven release.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo Alternate" features a blend of canvas, suede, and leather in rich tones of purple, indigo, and brown. Mismatched panels and visible stitching create a deconstructed look, while rough-textured laces add to its rugged vibe.

The Swoosh comes in black, paired with glow-in-the-dark details on the heel tabs and tongue tags. Small skull icons and hand-stitched accents nod to voodoo symbolism throughout the upper. Inside, special “Voodoo” and “Zion” branding appears on the insoles.

The outsole comes in a classic grey finish, completing the sneaker’s eerie yet wearable aesthetic.