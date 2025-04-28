Jordan Zion 4 "Daisy Flowers" Brings Spring Energy To The Court

The Jordan Zion 4 "Daisy Flowers" brings a playful twist to Zion Williamson’s growing signature line. Fresh in-hand images reveal a crisp white base layered with subtle daisy floral graphics across the uppers.

Bright hits of yellow and pink energize the midsole, while a bold black tongue and laces tie everything together. Zion Williamson's line with Jordan Brand continues to evolve, mixing high-performance features with fun, story-driven designs.

The Jordan Zion 4 keeps the low-top, sleek profile that players love, while the new "Daisy Flowers" colorway makes a statement off the court as well. This model stays true to Zion’s explosive style with a lightweight Zoom Air setup, delivering responsiveness for quick cuts and heavy landings.

In the larger Jordan Brand ecosystem, player signature lines like Zion’s are helping push the boundary between traditional basketball sneakers and lifestyle-ready designs. With floral detailing and colorful accents, this release feels ready for both arenas.

The playful motif also nods to Williamson’s off-court personality, which often blends power with humor and lightness. The newly released photos show the Jordan Zion 4 "Daisy Flowers" from all angles, highlighting the fine detailing across the mesh panels and the bright gradient outsole. Expect this colorway to stand out during the warmer months.

Jordan Zion 4 “Daisy Flowers”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Zion 4 "Daisy Flowers" features a white synthetic upper with mesh panels covered in multicolor floral prints. Small daisy graphics are embedded throughout the forefoot and sides. The midsole pops in vibrant pink with bold yellow TPU accents around the Zoom Air unit.

A black tongue and laces break up the lighter palette, while the heel tab sports Zion’s personal logo. Lightweight materials and responsive cushioning keep performance at the center, while the bright design brings spring energy. This pair blends technical functionality with bold seasonal flair, staying true to Zion Williamson’s creative spirit.

Sneaker Files reports that the Jordan Zion 4 “Daisy Flowers” is going to drop on May 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike