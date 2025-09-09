Breaking Down The Jordan Zion 4 "Voodoo" Release

The Jordan Zion 4 “Voodoo” is officially dropping this month, continuing Zion Williamson’s growing signature line with Jordan Brand. This latest release blends performance technology with bold design language that connects back to Williamson’s explosive style of play.

The “Voodoo” theme has become a signature look in his sneaker series, making each version stand out with its distinct details. Zion’s line is still relatively new, but it’s quickly made an impact on the court and in sneaker culture.

The Jordan Zion 4 pushes that forward with lightweight construction, responsive cushioning, and unique storytelling through its design. Williamson has built his brand on power and creativity, and this sneaker captures both.

Jordan Brand continues to give him models that balance function and cultural relevance, making them appealing for both hoopers and collectors. The “Voodoo” line began with the Jordan Zion 2, which introduced earthy tones, stitched details, and a theme rooted in New Orleans culture.

The Zion 4 version expands on that formula while maintaining the performance-driven features athletes expect. It reflects Jordan Brand’s approach of tying signature sneakers to an athlete’s identity and environment.

The photos show the Jordan Zion 4 “Voodoo” in detail, highlighting its tan upper, exposed stitching, and gum sole finish.

Jordan Zion 4 “Voodoo”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Zion 4 “Voodoo” comes in a sandy tan upper with a canvas-like texture. Exposed black stitching runs across the sneaker, giving it a rugged, handmade feel. A gum midsole provides durability while housing a visible Zoom Air unit for responsive cushioning.

The Jumpman logo appears on the side, while Zion’s personal branding is stitched in red on the heel tab. Subtle design elements nod to Williamson’s New Orleans roots and the earlier “Voodoo” models in his line.

The sneaker blends a lifestyle-inspired design with basketball-ready performance, making it versatile both on and off the court.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Zion 4 “Voodoo” will be released on September 20th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike