Jordan Zion 4 Noah Brings "Family Ties"

The Jordan Zion 4 “Noah” stands out with a bold mix of colors and a backstory that’s just as bright. Inspired by a drawing from Zion Williamson’s younger brother, Noah, this version of his fourth signature shoe leans into playfulness and heart.

The design channels Noah’s imagination, using his rainbow-colored sketch as the blueprint. A rich purple lining and gradient tones across the midsole bring the sketch to life, while personal touches like “To: Zion” and “Love, Noah” on the insoles add warmth and meaning.

Zion’s signature line has always mixed power with creativity. Since the first model dropped, each release has told a story about his journey, from explosive dunks to family values. The Zion 4 continues that legacy with refined performance updates and expressive themes. It’s a silhouette that suits his physical style and off-court personality.

The “Noah” edition reminds fans that at the center of Zion’s career is a strong bond with his family. Photos show off the shoe’s bold color gradient, black base, and glowing green sole.

It’s a design that doesn’t hold back, just like Zion himself. And with family as the focus, this drop adds another layer to the story behind the sneaker.

Jordan Zion 4 “Noah”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Zion 4 “Noah” features a black mesh and synthetic upper, paired with bright purple accents on the lining and tongue. Also, its standout detail is the rainbow-fade midsole, housing a full-length Air Zoom unit for responsive cushioning.

A soft green glow sole grounds the design, while subtle lime heel tabs carry Zion's signature. Further inside, the insoles are printed with a personal message from Noah to his brother.

These touches highlight the shoe’s sentimental roots. With performance tech and bold color, this pair captures Zion’s explosive style and the creativity of his little brother in one package.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 4 “Noah” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike