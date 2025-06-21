Bold Colors Hit The Nike Air Max 1 “Batman”

The Nike Air Max 1 “Batman” is set to drop this fall, and it’s bringing serious energy. Dressed in a sleek combination of black, grey, and yellow, the colorway pulls clear inspiration from the iconic comic book character’s costume and moody aesthetic.

It’s not an official collab, but the cues are hard to miss, and the execution is clean. Originally released in 1987, the Air Max 1 is one of Nike’s most important silhouettes.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it was the first to feature visible Air cushioning. Since then, the model has become a canvas for bold color stories, retros, and themed drops. It’s rooted in performance but loved for lifestyle.

That flexibility has kept it relevant for decades. This upcoming pair keeps things simple but sharp. It doesn’t overdo the theme, which makes it even more wearable.

The pop of yellow against the muted tones adds the right amount of contrast. And the materials look solid, with suede, mesh, and leather blending nicely across the upper.

Based on these official photos, this pair sticks close to the formula that made the Air Max 1 a classic in the first place.

Nike Air Max 1 “Batman”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Max 1 “Batman” features a black mesh base with grey suede overlays and bold yellow accents throughout. The leather mudguard stands out in bright yellow, matching the Swoosh and Nike Air branding on the heel and tongue.

A black foam midsole houses the visible Air unit, sitting above a matching black rubber outsole. Yellow lace eyelets tie into the theme, while the grey mesh lining adds a subtle touch of depth.

The mix of materials gives the shoe texture without complicating the look. It’s a fresh twist on a timeless silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Batman” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike