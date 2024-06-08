Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Speed Yellow” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson150 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
A vibrant colorway for the heightened sneaker.

The Nike Air Max 90 LV8 is gearing up for a striking release in its new "Speed Yellow" colorway. This edition features a base of white, grey, and black, providing a sleek and versatile foundation. The vibrant yellow details add a bold pop of color, making this sneaker stand out. The upper is crafted from a mix of premium materials, ensuring both durability and style. White leather panels are complemented by grey suede overlays and black mesh, creating a dynamic and textured look. The "Speed Yellow" accents highlight key areas, including the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and heel branding, adding a vibrant contrast to the neutral base.

This design not only enhances the shoe's aesthetic appeal but also provides extra cushioning and support. The iconic Air Max unit in the sole ensures comfort and responsiveness with every step. The Nike Air Max 90 LV8 "Speed Yellow" perfectly blends classic design elements with modern flair. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading to the gym, this sneaker offers both style and performance. Keep an eye out for its release, as this bold colorway is sure to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection.

Read More: The Air Jordan Year Of The Snake Collection Is Coming in Spring 2025

"Speed Yellow" Nike Air Max 90 LV8

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and an extra-thick white midsole with two air bubbles. Further, the uppers are comprised of a white mesh base, with light grey and black overlays. A grey leather Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Virbatn yellow details include the Air Max cell and lace locks. A vibrant yellow heel tab features black Nike branding.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Speed Yellow” is going to drop this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” Surfaces Online: Retailer Images

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Air-Max-90-LV8-Laser-Blue-FD4328-103-5SneakersNike Air Max 90 LV8 “Laser Blue” Release Details Revealed1.9K
Nike-Air-Max-90-LV8-Baroque-Brown-FD4328-102-5SneakersNike Air Max 90 LV8 “Baroque Brown” Official Photos Revealed890
SneakerHeader.001SneakersNike Air Max 90 LV8 “Candle White” Officially Unveiled7.2K
Nike-Air-Max-90-LV8-Valentines-Day-FZ5164-133-5SneakersNike Air Max 90 LV8 “Valentine’s Day” Release Details Revealed1085