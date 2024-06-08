Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Speed Yellow” Officially Revealed

A vibrant colorway for the heightened sneaker.

The Nike Air Max 90 LV8 is gearing up for a striking release in its new "Speed Yellow" colorway. This edition features a base of white, grey, and black, providing a sleek and versatile foundation. The vibrant yellow details add a bold pop of color, making this sneaker stand out. The upper is crafted from a mix of premium materials, ensuring both durability and style. White leather panels are complemented by grey suede overlays and black mesh, creating a dynamic and textured look. The "Speed Yellow" accents highlight key areas, including the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and heel branding, adding a vibrant contrast to the neutral base.

This design not only enhances the shoe's aesthetic appeal but also provides extra cushioning and support. The iconic Air Max unit in the sole ensures comfort and responsiveness with every step. The Nike Air Max 90 LV8 "Speed Yellow" perfectly blends classic design elements with modern flair. Whether you're hitting the streets or heading to the gym, this sneaker offers both style and performance. Keep an eye out for its release, as this bold colorway is sure to be a popular addition to any sneaker collection.

"Speed Yellow" Nike Air Max 90 LV8

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and an extra-thick white midsole with two air bubbles. Further, the uppers are comprised of a white mesh base, with light grey and black overlays. A grey leather Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Virbatn yellow details include the Air Max cell and lace locks. A vibrant yellow heel tab features black Nike branding.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 LV8 “Speed Yellow” is going to drop this fall. Also, the retail price is expected to be $150 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike