This Jordan Zion 4 "Iridescence" Colorway Pops With Energy

BY Ben Atkinson 29 Views
Image via Nike
The Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence” surfaces in a head-turning blue finish, here’s what makes this pair stand out.

The Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence” takes center stage with a bold new look. Covered in vibrant shades of blue, this silhouette continues Zion Williamson’s growing legacy with Jordan Brand. The model is known for balancing support and speed, key traits that reflect Zion’s game.

His fourth signature shoe continues to evolve with each release, offering more innovation and style with every drop. The Jordan Zion line started in 2020, right as Zion was emerging as a rising force in the league. Since then, each model has leaned into performance and storytelling.

The Zion 4 steps up with Air Zoom cushioning, a durable build, and personal details that highlight his roots and identity. This new colorway is all about presence. It’s loud, modern, and unmistakably bold. Official images showcase a smooth blend of iridescent blue overlays and black accents.

The icy sole, signature Zion tongue logo, and sculpted heel give the shoe plenty of edge. Overall, these shots highlight every design detail and continue to build anticipation for the upcoming release.

Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence”
Image via Nike

The Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence” features a bold blue upper with tonal patterns inspired by motion. Iridescent synthetic overlays wrap around the sides for a shimmering effect. Also, black mesh on the tongue and inner lining balances the loud base.

The midsole includes visible Air Zoom tech for responsive cushioning. A translucent blue outsole adds traction and visual depth. Zion’s signature appears on the tongue, while his personal logo marks the heel. Sculpted panels and a low-cut collar enhance movement and support. Further, every element works together for style and function on and off the court.

Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence” Release Date

House Of Heat reports that the Jordan Zion 4 “Iridescence” will be released on May 29th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

