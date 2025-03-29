Jordan Zion 4 "Island Beach" Brings Summer Vibes To The Court

The Jordan Zion 4 “Island Beach” blends performance and personality in a bright and breezy new colorway. Designed for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, the silhouette continues to evolve with each release. This pair highlights his explosive game with upgraded tech and a refreshing palette inspired by sand, sun, and surf. Zion’s signature line has always stood out from the rest of the Jordan Brand family. Where other silhouettes borrow heavily from retro styles, the Zion series leans into innovation.

The fourth model in the line offers improved cushioning, lateral containment, and a low-to-the-ground feel built for aggressive play. It also gives Zion room to express himself, something he’s been doing more with each colorway. The “Island Beach” edition pops with a sandy beige upper and tropical accents on the midsole. Soft teal and orange gradient hits give the sneaker a beachy vibe, while the glow-like outsole adds a playful twist. As seen in the photos, the sneaker’s design delivers equal parts function and flair. Expect this pair to turn heads whether you’re hooping or just hanging out

Jordan Zion 4 "Island Beach"

Image via Nike

The Jordan Zion 4 “Island Beach” features a cream-colored mesh and synthetic upper with abstract patterns along the midsole. Gradient tones of teal, coral, and yellow flow through the Zoom Air cushioning system. Teal Jumpman logos, Zion’s insignia on the heel, and a translucent sole complete the tropical-inspired look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 4 "Island Beach" is going to drop on at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. It's a solid price point for a performance-driven signature sneaker. With its bold colors and Zion’s name attached, this pair is likely to move quickly. Keep an eye out for official release details in the coming months.

Image via Nike