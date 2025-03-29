Jordan Zion 4 "Island Beach" Brings Summer Vibes To The Court

BY Ben Atkinson 34 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
jordan-zion-4-island-beach-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low Red White colorway delivers bold contrast and timeless appeal, here’s what makes it stand out.

The Jordan Zion 4 “Island Beach” blends performance and personality in a bright and breezy new colorway. Designed for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, the silhouette continues to evolve with each release. This pair highlights his explosive game with upgraded tech and a refreshing palette inspired by sand, sun, and surf. Zion’s signature line has always stood out from the rest of the Jordan Brand family. Where other silhouettes borrow heavily from retro styles, the Zion series leans into innovation.

The fourth model in the line offers improved cushioning, lateral containment, and a low-to-the-ground feel built for aggressive play. It also gives Zion room to express himself, something he’s been doing more with each colorway. The “Island Beach” edition pops with a sandy beige upper and tropical accents on the midsole. Soft teal and orange gradient hits give the sneaker a beachy vibe, while the glow-like outsole adds a playful twist. As seen in the photos, the sneaker’s design delivers equal parts function and flair. Expect this pair to turn heads whether you’re hooping or just hanging out

Read More: The "Irregular Shadow" Air Jordan 1 High '85 Nails The Retro Details

Jordan Zion 4 "Island Beach"
jordan-zion-4-island-beach-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Zion 4 “Island Beach” features a cream-colored mesh and synthetic upper with abstract patterns along the midsole. Gradient tones of teal, coral, and yellow flow through the Zoom Air cushioning system. Teal Jumpman logos, Zion’s insignia on the heel, and a translucent sole complete the tropical-inspired look.

Jordan Zion 4 "Island Beach" Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 4 "Island Beach" is going to drop on at some point in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $140 when they are released. It's a solid price point for a performance-driven signature sneaker. With its bold colors and Zion’s name attached, this pair is likely to move quickly. Keep an eye out for official release details in the coming months.

jordan-zion-4-island-beach-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-zion-4-island-beach-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 RM "Aluminum" Is Ready For Summer

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
jordan-zion-4-forged-in-fire-sneaker-news Sneakers Zion Williamson’s Jordan Zion 4 “Forged In Fire” Is A Must-See 355
jordan-zion-4-pf-peach-cream-sneaker-news Sneakers Jordan Zion 4 PF "Peach Cream" Drops With Bold New Look 166
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Jordan Zion 4 Official Photos Unveil Futuristic Metallic Silver Uppers 383
Jordan-Zion-3-Mud-Sweat-Tears-DR0675-300-4 Sneakers Jordan Zion 3 “Mud, Sweat, and Tears” Officially Revealed 1381