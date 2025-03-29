Jayson Tatum’s "Tunnel Walk" Jordan Tatum 3 Is All About Confidence

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tunnel Walk” arrives with a bold black and white design and gold accents to match. Built for performance and style, the pair reflects Tatum’s growth as both a basketball star and a fashion icon. It’s the latest addition to his signature line, which continues to evolve with each new release. Jayson Tatum has made waves in the league for more than just his scoring. Known for his pregame outfits and on-court composure, his sneakers are starting to reflect that energy. The Tunnel Walk colorway leans into the style he brings to the game: confident and calculated. This silhouette is the third in his signature series with Jordan Brand.

While earlier designs prioritized lightness and court feel, the Jordan Tatum 3 adds more structure and personality. The Tunnel Walk edition carries that vibe even further. From the detailed upper to the subtle gold finishes, this release is as much about statement as it is performance. Take a look at the official images below. The wavy lines, sharp contrast, and subtle patterns across the upper come together with precision. The “0” on the heel ties it back to Tatum himself. We’ll dive deeper into the materials and design soon, but for now, this pair already stands out.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Tunnel Walk”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tunnel Walk” features a white base with bold black piping throughout the upper. Subtle patterns beneath the surface give the shoe extra texture, while gold Jumpman logos and a JT tongue tab add flair. The midsole and outsole are sculpted for support and responsiveness. A large “0” on each heel nods to Tatum’s jersey number, completing the signature feel of the silhouette.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Tunnel Walk” will be released in April of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop, making them an affordable yet stylish option for fans.

