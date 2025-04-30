Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender” Is As Loud As His Game

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender” is bursting with energy thanks to its electrifying all-pink design. Inspired by Jayson Tatum’s on-court mantra “Put ‘Em In a Blender,” this sneaker captures the creativity and unpredictability of his game.

Tatum has continued to push the limits with each new release, and the Tatum 3 shows how performance and personality can blend together seamlessly. Jayson Tatum’s signature line has quickly become a staple among hoopers looking for lightweight support and flashy style.

The Jordan Tatum 3 continues that legacy, using bold color choices and design details to stand out from the rest. The sneaker’s low-top silhouette keeps things fast and agile, while the build focuses on control and movement.

Tatum’s signature logo and Jordan Brand detailing help round out the look. Photos of the “Blender” make it clear that this pair was built to be seen. From the energetic upper to the hidden details like Tatum’s number on the heel, every element feels considered.

It’s a colorway that’s loud, confident, and true to Tatum’s on-court identity.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender”

Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender” features an all-pink build dressed in shades of Pink Tint and Desert Berry. A mixture of mesh and ripstop creates a wave-like pattern across the upper, giving it depth and movement.

TPU framing wraps around the midsole, offering support without weighing things down. “Put ‘Em In A Blender” runs down one pull tab, while “Blender” finishes the phrase on the other. A large “0” on each heel nods to Tatum’s jersey number.

The performance-driven outsole rounds out the design with traction zones and lateral support.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Blender” will be released on May 12th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop, making them an affordable yet stylish option for fans.

Image via Nike