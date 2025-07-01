The "Tie Dye" Jordan Tatum 3 Is A Vibe

jordan-tatum-3-tie-dye-sneaker-news
Image via NIke
The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” takes flight with bold colors and a fluid design that sets this signature model apart.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” mixes flair and function in one of the boldest looks yet for Jayson Tatum’s signature line. This version drapes the performance-driven silhouette in a vibrant tie-dye upper that blends swirling hues of blue, pink, and violet across the mesh build.

With powder blue accents on the laces, lining, and outsole, the sneaker balances playful energy with clean contrasts. Under the hood, you still get Zoom Air in the forefoot and a stable, sculpted sole for game-time performance.

Tatum’s signature line with Jordan Brand has been steadily gaining traction, with each release pushing the boundaries between performance and personal style. The “Tie Dye” colorway leans into that expressive side. It embraces individuality while staying true to the tech specs that players depend on.

It’s the kind of shoe that works just as well in a tunnel fit as it does on the hardwood. From the photos, you can really see how the fluid lines on the upper mirror the natural movement of dye in water. It’s not just a loud colorway, it’s a design statement.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye”
jordan-tatum-3-tie-dye-sneaker-news
Image via NIke

The Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” features a colorful mesh upper wrapped in a swirling mix of pastel tones. The design plays with gradients of blue, pink, and purple to mimic a true tie-dye effect.

Also, a powder blue tongue, laces, and lining keep the color story consistent. An orange Jumpman adds a sharp contrast on the lateral side, while a sculpted sail midsole with icy blue pods grounds the look.

On the heel, bold “Cloud 0” branding nods to Tatum’s light-footed game. Finally, a translucent outsole rounds it out with subtle flair and court-ready grip.

Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Tie Dye” will be released on July 11th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop, making them an affordable yet stylish option for fans.

jordan-tatum-3-tie-dye-sneaker-news
Image via NIke
jordan-tatum-3-tie-dye-sneaker-news
Image via NIke

