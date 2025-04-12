Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” Receives An Official Release Date

jordan-tatum-3-st-louis-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” pays tribute to Jayson Tatum’s hometown with layered grey tones, stitched accents, and a story.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” adds a hometown tribute to Jayson Tatum’s signature line. It has a layered grey design and detailed storytelling elements. Drawing inspiration from his roots in the 314, this latest colorway features nods to the city that shaped him. It blends performance and identity in a clean and tonal layout. This third installment in the Jordan Tatum line continues the blend of on-court tech with off-court meaning. Designed for quick cuts and responsiveness, the model is built for high-level play. Also the storytelling aspect brings depth to the line. Over the past year, Jordan Brand has embraced deeper personal narratives through signature lines. This release feels especially grounded in that theme.

From its debut, the Tatum 3 has leaned into minimalist design and comfort-forward builds. But the “St. Louis” takes things a step further, featuring custom graphics, stitched accents, and a visible “314” detail on the heel pull tab. Photos of the pair highlight the sculpted midsole, icy outsole, and layered upper with wave-like paneling, giving the shoe a distinctive look without overpowering the palette. With its combination of hometown pride and wearable versatility, this release stands out as one of the most personal in the series so far.

Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis”
jordan-tatum-3-st-louis-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” features a layered grey upper with ripple-like black piping and subtle graphic prints. Stitched red and white stars accent the heel, while the number “314” is embroidered on the pull tab. Dual branding appears on the tongue, with sculpted midsoles and a translucent outsole completing the design. The colorway honors Tatum’s hometown roots through subtle detail and clean construction.

Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “St. Louis” will be released on April 28th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop, making them an affordable yet stylish option for fans.

jordan-tatum-3-st-louis-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
jordan-tatum-3-st-louis-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

