Air Jordan 1 High OG "Self Expression" Revealed In Wear-Away Design

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” brings a fresh twist to the classic silhouette with a design that evolves over time. Covered in a black top layer, the sneaker features wear-away paint that gradually reveals a multicolor graphic underneath, ensuring each pair ends up with a look of its own. No two will break in the same way, adding a unique personal touch with every step. This isn’t the first time Jordan Brand has played with the idea of hidden layers, but the approach here feels especially aligned with the theme. It ties back to the roots of the Air Jordan 1, a model that has always pushed the line between performance gear and artistic self-expression.

Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 was banned from NBA courts before becoming a cultural icon far beyond basketball. In the latest leak, we get a close look at the unfinished, pre-worn aesthetic. Further, the photos show the inner lining, perforated toe box, and exposed color shifts beginning to show through the black. Soft leather construction and neutral midsoles maintain that classic vintage feel. But underneath it all is something much more vibrant waiting to be uncovered. This release invites wearers to create their own story, one scuff at a time.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” features black wear-away leather that reveals a colorful graphic underneath. Also, it’s built with classic AJ1 paneling, a sail-colored midsole, and black outsole. The tongue shows off Nike Air branding, while the inside is lined with padded mesh. Unique stitching and contrast details hint at what’s beneath, offering a design that changes the more you wear it.