Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” Changes The More You Wear It

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” brings a refreshing spin to the timeless silhouette. At first glance, it’s a clean, all-black pair. But over time, the upper fades to reveal a hidden rainbow layer which is an evolving look that lives up to its name.

Beneath that, a white base offers yet another level of customization. No two pairs will age the same, making each one feel like a personal project. It’s a design that celebrates individuality without forcing it.

This isn’t the first time Nike has leaned into wear-away elements, but it’s rare for the Jordan 1 to take that route. The multi-layered color story gives a nod to Nike SB heritage while pushing the envelope for Jordan retros.

It’s the kind of pair that rewards wear over storage. Looking at the official images, you can spot hints of the colors that will eventually peek through. The stitching uses different thread tones, teasing the hidden layer underneath.

The classic tooling stays intact, with a black sole and sail midsole providing that familiar retro vibe. Since 1985, the Air Jordan 1 has been a platform for expression. This release just makes it official.

Image via DTLR

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” features a black leather upper that slowly wears away with time and movement. Underneath lies a bright multicolor layer, eventually revealing a clean white base.

Subtle colored stitching with blue, red, and white hints at the transformation to come. The midsole uses a vintage sail tone, while the outsole sticks with classic black.

The tongue features white Nike Air branding, and the collar sports the traditional Air Jordan wings logo. This layered approach combines classic construction with fresh creative freedom, making it one of the most unique AJ1s in recent memory.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” is going to drop on July 31st, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $185 when they are released.

