Under The Surface Of The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Self Expression"

BY Ben Atkinson 24 Views
air-jordan-1-high-og-self-expression-sneaker-news
Image via @jaythesneakerguy
The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” features a hidden multicolor design that reveals itself over time, creating a truly story.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” delivers a bold twist on one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of all time. With a wear-away leather upper, this pair gradually sheds its all-black outer shell to reveal a burst of rainbow colors underneath making each pair one-of-one.

This isn’t just a sneaker it’s a canvas that evolves with time, wear, and personality. Also, this concept taps into a long history of self-expression embedded in sneaker culture. Of course the Air Jordan 1 is no stranger to it.

First released in 1985, the AJ1 was Michael Jordan’s debut signature shoe and sparked a cultural shift. Its legacy has endured through countless retros, collaborations, and innovations. The “Self Expression” colorway builds on that foundation. It offers something fresh while paying tribute to the model’s roots in individuality and rebellion.

The included hangtag explains it all: the sneaker is meant to change. The upper is built to flake off naturally, adding layers of color and character with every step.

What starts as a sleek black exterior peels away to reveal vibrant hits of green, yellow, purple, and more. The end result is a personal statement written in leather and color.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” Release Date

This Air Jordan 1 High OG features a black leather upper with a hidden multicolor layer underneath. Further, designed to wear away over time, the finish reveals bold shades of red, green, purple, yellow, and blue.

Also, a final white base sits beneath the colorful paint, offering three tiers of visual change. Sail laces and midsoles balance the vibrant chaos, while the outsole keeps things grounded in classic black.

Each pair comes with a hangtag noting the flake-away finish, emphasizing the idea of transformation. Overall, this isn’t just a sneaker it’s a work in progress meant to be lived in.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Self Expression” is going to drop on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $185 when they are released.

