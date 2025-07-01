Westside Gunn Brings The Heat With Saucony Grid Jazz 9 "Scorpion"

Image via @goofyfoot
Westside Gunn’s Saucony Grid Jazz 9 “Scorpion” brings bold textures and personal symbolism to one of Saucony’s unexpected collaborations.

The Saucony Grid Jazz 9 “Scorpion” was officially revealed by Westside Gunn during Paris Fashion Week, and it’s already turning heads. This bold collaboration merges the legacy of Saucony’s performance runners with Gunn’s sharp eye for style and symbolism.

The all-red sneaker leans heavy into texture, showcasing reptile-inspired leather, mesh detailing, and quilted panels. Westside Gunn’s signature scorpion motif replaces the usual Saucony logo, marking this pair as deeply personal and unapologetically unique.

A gold chain hangtag featuring a scorpion adds even more personality to an already attention-grabbing sneaker. While Saucony isn’t typically the first name in rap collaborations, Gunn’s entry into the sneaker world feels earned.

As the face of Griselda Records, he's always had a distinct fashion sense that fuses high fashion, streetwear, and gritty authenticity. This sneaker continues that vision.

In the images, Gunn is seen smiling while presenting the shoes to an intrigued crowd. The “Scorpion” colorway might just mark a new lane for Saucony as it taps into artist-led storytelling and design.

Westside Gunn Saucony Grid Jazz 9 “Scorpion”

The Saucony Grid Jazz 9 “Scorpion” arrives in a tonal red palette packed with layered textures. It features snake-like leather overlays, mesh panels, and suede sections throughout.

Also, a bold scorpion design replaces the classic Saucony logo, embroidered prominently on the side. The same motif appears on a translucent hangtag in black. Further, the tongue, heel, and collar area include faux pony hair for a rugged yet elevated finish.

The outsole and midsole stick with the all-red treatment, giving the shoe a unified look. Westside Gunn branding on the heel completes this fearless and unapologetic collaboration.

Sneaker News reports that Westside Gunn's Saucony Grid Jazz 9 “Scorpion” currently has no release plans. Stay tuned for any upcoming release information on the date or the price.

