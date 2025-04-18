Westside Gunn Builds Out His 4th Rope Brand With "HEELS HAVE EYES" EP

Westside Gunn is back already and with a tape he recorded in just 24 hours called HEELS HAVE EYES. The title of it ties into his wrestling ventures and the ongoing series of cards of the same name. The fourth event is called "4 THE CULTURE" and is going down later tonight (April 18) in Las Vegas.
Presumably, the goal for this EP was to get it done in time for the performances that are a part of the event. Flatbush Zombies and Joey Bada$$ are two of the acts that will be grabbing the mic. However, we are unsure if Gunn is going to hit the stage as well.
Regardless, getting any tape big or small done in such a short time is impressive. It just speaks to the Buffalo's blue-collar work ethic and the passion he has for music and this company that's just several months old. Westside Gunn doesn't get enough credit for being a major influence on hip-hop overall.
We always look to the more mainstream names like Drake and Kanye West. But the Griselda multi-hyphenate has been bringing forward-thinking ideas to the genre that not one is really doing. The way he's been able to combine the wrestling culture with art and music is going to be recognized in the future as something so ahead of its time.
As for the project, HEELS HAVE EYES is a breezy, five-track, 10-minute listen with familiar, sample-heavy beats and tons of bravado. There are zero features and production credits from the likes of Harry Fraud, Gunn, Cee Gee, and more. Check it out with the Spotify and Apple Music links below.
Westside Gunn HEELS HAVE EYES
HEELS HAVE EYES Tracklist:
- FISHSCALE FRIDAY
- EINSTEIN KITCHEN
- GORO
- DAVEY BOY SMITH
- EGYPT