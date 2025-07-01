Kobe Bryant’s Air Force 1 Low "White" Sold Out In Minutes

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” is officially back in the spotlight. Also known as the “Kobe Forever” or “Triple White,” this clean-cut tribute sneaker made an early appearance on Nike.com on June 30, 2025, where it quickly sold out.

Fortunately, a wider release is confirmed for July 1 via Foot Locker and other major retailers, giving fans another shot. Priced at $130, the pair continues Nike’s ongoing celebration of Kobe’s legacy with a fresh, minimal execution that quietly commands attention.

Design-wise, this is a classic. The white-on-white Air Force 1 gets a subtle makeover through luxury materials and nods to the Black Mamba himself. The snakeskin texture across the leather upper isn’t just a visual detail, it’s a callout to Kobe’s on-court alter ego.

From the stitched 8 and 24 on each heel to the “Mamba Forever” dubraes, it’s a love letter more than a loud statement. In the photos, the sneaker comes to life. You can spot the texture in the leather, the softness in the stitching, and the sheen from the silver dubraes.

This isn't just a Kobe sneaker it’s an elevated Air Force 1 that reflects everything he stood for: simplicity, precision, and excellence.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White”

This pair features an all-white premium leather upper with subtle snakeskin embossing across the mid panels and heel. Further, classic AF1 construction stays intact with perforated toe boxes and clean panel stitching.

Kobe’s sheath logo appears debossed on the heel, while his jersey numbers 8 and 24 are stitched into the backs of each shoe. Also, a white midsole and rubber outsole round out the build.