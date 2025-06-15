Kobe Bryant’s Numbers Shine On This Nike Air Force 1 “White”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” is getting a powerful tribute treatment, as the upcoming Kobe Bryant collaboration brings a refined take on the iconic silhouette. Dubbed the “Kobe Forever” colorway, this clean all-white sneaker celebrates the Mamba legacy with thoughtful details layered over timeless design.

It’s not the first time Kobe’s influence has hit the Air Force 1, but this pair might be the most personal yet. The sneaker features premium snakeskin-textured leather, a subtle nod to Kobe’s Black Mamba persona.

Both heels showcase his famous jersey numbers with 8 on the left and 24 on the right. They are stitched into the leather in bold, clean embroidery. Elsewhere, Kobe’s signature Sheath logo appears on the heel and tongue, and the lace dubraes read “Forever,” keeping the tribute understated but emotional.

Retail price is set at $130 and release is expected Fall 2025. From the photos, the details feel intentional and respectful. The triple white color scheme lets the symbolism breathe without distraction.

For longtime fans, it’s more than a sneaker, it’s a quiet celebration of a legacy that changed basketball forever.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White”

This Air Force 1 Low comes dressed in an all-white colorway with textured snakeskin leather across the upper. Also, Kobe Bryant’s Sheath logo is embossed on the heel and tongue, adding subtle depth to the design.

The back heel panels feature embroidered “8” and “24” to represent both of his iconic jersey numbers. Metallic “Forever” lace dubraes sit just above the toe box. Further, the shoe maintains the classic Air Force 1 shape but adds deeper storytelling through minimalist design cues.

Overall, every detail speaks to legacy and elegance without overwhelming the classic silhouette.