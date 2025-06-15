Ja Morant’s Swarovski Air Force 1 Low Is Locked In

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Swarovski” is turning heads ahead of its expected Holiday 2025 release. Dressed in an all-black base, this classic silhouette gets a luxury upgrade thanks to shimmering Swarovski crystals on the Swoosh, heel tab, and tongue.

It's an opulent twist on a streetwear staple and a bold evolution in Morant’s growing footwear catalog. The design channels the same late-night work ethic as his Ja 1 and Ja 2, with “12:AM” subtly debossed into the lateral heel, his personal mantra turned lifestyle brand.

This isn't the first time Morant’s collaborative vision is applied to the iconic Air Force 1, bridging old-school basketball heritage with new-age athlete expression. The all-black look keeps things sleek, while the glimmering crystal detailing delivers a loud flex for those paying attention.

Like past Swarovski projects from Nike, this one balances flash with intention, tapping into the energy of Morant’s rise on and off the court. From the jeweled Swoosh to the triangular hangtag matching Morant’s logo, the details shine in every photo.

While a retail release is expected later this year, Nike hasn’t confirmed a drop date just yet.

Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Swarovski”

The Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Swarovski” features a triple black upper with crystal-covered Swooshes that shimmer under the light. Also, matching crystals wrap the heel tab and tongue, with Ja’s logo on the insole and hangtag.

A textured leather finish adds depth, while “12:AM” branding on the heel nods to Morant’s midnight grind. Further, the blacked-out midsole and outsole keep the silhouette grounded, letting the sparkle do the talking. Overall, it’s part heritage, part flex, and all Ja.