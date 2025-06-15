A'ja Wilson Lights Up Court In Nike A’One “Storm” PE

The Nike A’One “Storm” PE brings bold energy to A’ja Wilson’s growing sneaker legacy. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson lit up the hardwood with a new player-exclusive version of her Nike A’One signature sneaker, dubbed the “Storm” PE.

Wilson wore the mismatched pair during a recent game against the Los Angeles Sparks, turning heads with a dynamic two-shoe combo that reflected her fierce game and unique sense of flair.

The right shoe comes in white with black and silver detailing, while the left flips the look with a darker grey base and electric accents. Both sides feature a crackling lightning graphic and a vivid yellow Swoosh.

This isn't just a flashy colorway, it’s another reminder of Wilson’s impact as one of the league’s most dominant forces. The Nike A’One is Wilson’s first signature shoe, and Nike is clearly leaning into her fearless style with these bold exclusives.

While the “Storm” PE hasn’t been confirmed for a retail release, it builds hype around the A’One line and shows how Nike continues investing in its women’s roster. Zoom in on the images and it’s easy to see why sneakerheads are already asking for a drop. Between the custom detailing, the mismatch concept, and the lightning-inspired design, this pair lives up to its name.

A'ja Wilson's Shoes

The Nike A’One “Storm” PE delivers a dramatic mismatched setup. The right shoe features a clean white base with black, silver, and yellow accents. The left opts for a darker palette, using grey and black across the upper.

Both sneakers showcase a vivid lightning bolt graphic across the side panel. A bright yellow Swoosh sits over the design, while red tongue tags and A’ja’s signature at the heel complete the look. The shoes ride on a sculpted midsole built for control and comfort, blending performance with unmistakable style.