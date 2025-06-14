This Year’s Jordan Quai 54 Drop Goes Full Speed Ahead

Image via Nike

Jordan Brand’s Quai 54 apparel collection returns for 2025, bringing the high-octane energy of French motorsports to Paris’ iconic streetball tournament. Known globally for its one-of-a-kind celebration of basketball, culture, and music, Quai 54 has become more than a tournament.

This year’s apparel lineup leans hard into racing aesthetics, delivering gear that feels fast, fierce, and rooted in competition. From top to bottom, the drop delivers. The full tracksuit, available in black with yellow detailing, feels ready for the tunnel or the podium.

The inspiration? A blend of speed and swagger. Think luxury car logos, bold graphics, and heat-pressed patches. It's Jordan Brand reimagined through the lens of Formula 1. The standout detail is the encircled Jumpman, styled like a racing badge.

It’s lightweight but built for movement, making it perfect for warmups or streetwear flexes. Matching shorts add a vibrant edge with red paneling and the Quai 54 “Q” logo stitched front and center. Graphic tees in this collection keep things clean with racing typography and bold Quai branding, while the white hoodie hits a balance between sporty and street.

Subtle hits of red and yellow make every piece pop. Photos from the drop show how these pieces come together. From clean monochrome fits to bold color-blocked combos, this release keeps Jordan Brand’s summer tradition alive, just with a turbocharged new theme.

Jordan Quai 54 Apparel Collection

The Jordan Quai 54 tracksuit includes a black zip-up jacket and matching joggers, both accented with yellow Jumpman and World Streetball Championship logos. The shorts feature angular red piping, a bold Jumpman on the back leg, and a racing-style patch near the hem.

The Summit White hoodie blends soft fleece with vibrant graphics across the chest and back. It’s a clean mix of comfort and statement styling. Look for Game Royal and Burnt Sunrise color hits throughout.

