Anuel AA Brings His Story To Life In "Sport Love" Reebok Drop

The Anuel AA x Reebok “Sport Love” collection drops June 20, blending sport, story, and chrome-heavy design in a bold new capsule.

The Anuel AA x Reebok “Sport Love” collection is the latest entry in the Latin trap star’s ongoing “Soy Leyenda” trilogy. Following the “Self Love” drop, this new capsule doubles down on Anuel’s bold, moto-inspired style while weaving in deeply personal touches.

The shoes and apparel channel his love for sport, street culture, and Puerto Rican pride, all without losing that chrome-heavy attitude that’s become his trademark. This second installment builds off Reebok’s BB 4000 II Mid and ERS World Runner.

Both pairs mix white leather with black suede, chrome panels, and aggressive orange hits. But the storytelling runs deeper. You’ll find nods to Anuel’s past, like the hidden Puerto Rican flag, “Pedazo de mi corazón” stitched into the heels, and unique sockliners with custom art.

Even the apparel pieces, like the chain-detailed long sleeve and moto-striped sweatpants, feel like part of a uniform built for the stage and the streets. Anuel isn’t new to translating his story into wearable art.

Since his prison release in 2018 and the debut of “Real Hasta la Muerte,” he’s used everything from albums to outfits. “Sport Love” continues that legacy. The sneakers drop June 20 on Reebok.com, with full sizing and matching gear.

Anuel AA Reebok Shoes

The BB 4000 II Mid features black and white leather with hairy suede overlays, silver accents, and pops of neon orange throughout.

Chrome Reebok and Anuel branding hits the midfoot, with stitched phrases like “Pedazo de mi corazón” on the heel. Also inside, a hidden Puerto Rican flag and custom sockliners add depth.

Further, the ERS World Runner carries the same palette with breathable mesh uppers, 3D-printed graphics, and a black midsole with orange window detailing.

A flaming heart icon appears on the heel, matching the capsule’s theme. Both pairs reflect Anuel’s personal style: aggressive, flashy, and grounded in legacy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Anuel AA x Reebok "Sport Love" Collection will release on June 20th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100-120 when they drop.

